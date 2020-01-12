|
Deloris Mae Cress
Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale Roberts of Minerva First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.
com
Bartley
330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020