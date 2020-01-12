Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Deloris Cress
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Deloris Mae Cress


1932 - 2020
Deloris Mae Cress Obituary
Deloris Mae Cress

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale Roberts of Minerva First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.

com

Bartley

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020
