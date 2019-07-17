|
|
Deloris Petraroli
age 81, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. She was born on Sept 28, 1937; daughter of the late John and Hanaha I (Jones) Rosepiler. A graduate of Timken Vocational High School, Canton, OH in the class of 1955. She was married to Donald Petraroli. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Beverly Caley.
Survived by three step-children: Sherry Petraroli, Lori (Andy) Marquez, and Steve (Jean) Petraroli all of GA. A niece, Deanna Cardenas and nephew, Mickey Caley of Las Vegas and nephew, Donnie Caley of SC; her sister-in-law, Rosemary (Terry) Young of Malvern; and niece, Kimberly
Stanley of Akron. And her two furry companions Brutus and Susie. Deloris retired from Diebold; and was an active volunteer for Stark County Hunger Task Force by ushering at the Palace theatre and civic center, a member of the HOF Enshrinement committee, a member of the Diebold retirees club.
Per her wishes her body was donated to Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, OH, and no memorial
service is planned at this time.
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019