Delsie S. McKinney
age 96, of Waynesburg, passed away Sat., July 18, 2020. Born in Powhatan, OH, a daughter of the late Albert and Sarah (Tharpe) Butler, she had been a Waynesburg resident since 1963. Delsie was a member of the Waynesburg Church of God. She loved to cook, serve and help others to honor God, never expecting anything in return.
Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Fred McKinney, on Mar. 18, 2002, her son, Thomas McKinney, her daughter and son-in-law, Edna and Addison Mills, her son-in-law and grandson, David and Timmy Mullins, her daughter-in-law, Peggy McKinney, her son-in-law and grandson, Jimmy Gianelli and Jimmy, Jr., her daughter-in-law, Kim McKinney, her son-in-law, Cliff Davidson, and two sisters and one brother. Survived by three daughters, Alene Mullins, Phyllis Davidson, and Robin Gianelli; five sons and three daughters-in-law, David and Debra McKinney, Jerry and Noreen McKinney, Ray McKinney, Rocky and Brenda McKinney, and Marvin McKinney, one brother, Frankie Butler; and 24 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 27 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Bob Cook officiating. Interment in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Tues. from 6-8 p.m. We are asking everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Contributions in Delsie's memory may be made to Grace Hospice, 3515 Massillon Rd., Suite 270, Uniontown, OH 44685.
