Delsie S.



McKinney



Services will be held Wed. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. Friends may call Tues. from 6-8 p.m. We are asking everyone to wear a mask and observe social distancing.



Gordon (330)866-9425



