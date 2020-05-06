Denise A. (McGill) Sautters
age 66, of Plain Township passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at House of Loreto Palliative Care following her struggle with cancer. She was born in Canton on Oct. 16, 1953 to her parents, the late, Robert E. and Rose (Gliatta) McGill. Denise was a 1971 graduate of McKinley High School and began work the same year at The Canton Repository as secretary to the editor. She was with The Canton Repository for 48 years and was a creative journalistic writer featured in sections such as Around Town and wrote articles that kept Canton and its surrounding communities, its people, businesses, organizations and philanthropies connected, informed and well supported. Denise enjoyed golf, scrapbooking and creating her own holiday cards.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard Sautters. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Dennis K. Sautters; three brothers, Jerry and Chong McGill, Robert K. McGill, and Drs. James and Julie McGill; two sisters, Debi (McGill) Bradley and Lisa (McGill) and Dennis Reusser; mother-in-law, Vivian Sautters; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Sautters) Farmer and Stephen Andrews, Sherri (Sautters) and Michael Trissel and Connie (Sautters) and Tom Pfiefer; numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends.
A memorial service will be planned in the future. Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You are invited to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view this obituary, to share fond memories and sign the online guest book.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.