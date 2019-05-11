Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Denise D. Himes

Age 65, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Hennis Care Center, Bolivar. She was born March 4, 1954 in Canton, to the late Robert and Ruth (Graham) Rogers. Denise was a 1972 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from AEP after 10 years of

service. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict

Catholic Parish, and was an avid gardener.

Denise is survived by her husband, Scott T. Himes, to whom she was married 28 years; one daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Brandon Murphy; two sisters, Anita (Scott) Ferguson and Janice (James) Mitchell; one brother, James Rogers; four nephews and many extended family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019
