Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Avenue Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE HARDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE HARDIE


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DENISE HARDIE Obituary
Denise Hardie

12/12/1969- 2/28/2019

Survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Dustin and Kristin; parents, Jim and Carol Wagner; sister, Michele.

Services will be Saturday at 11 am, Arlington Avenue Church of God, where friends will be received Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday one hour before 11 am service. To send a memorial contribution to one of her many Charities that she supported, share a memory, send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.

com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now