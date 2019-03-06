|
|
Denise Hardie
12/12/1969- 2/28/2019
Survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Dustin and Kristin; parents, Jim and Carol Wagner; sister, Michele.
Services will be Saturday at 11 am, Arlington Avenue Church of God, where friends will be received Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday one hour before 11 am service. To send a memorial contribution to one of her many Charities that she supported, share a memory, send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.
com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019