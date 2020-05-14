Denise M. Haidet
age 45, was called home to be with the Lord after her courageous battle with bile duct cancer on Sunday May 10th, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at her home. She was born Aug. 15th, 1974 in Canton, Ohio to Ronald Haidet Sr. and Helen (Millard) Moreland. She spent her career as an RN working in the MICU at Aultman Hospital for 18 years. Denise's daughter was her life. She never missed an important moment. Not only was she an amazing mother and daughter, she was a kindred spirit to everyone she encountered. She cherished her job as a nurse and loved all of the people she has worked with, especially her team that uplifted her through her journey. Her caring and helping heart was shown to all. She enjoyed the time she spent with her dad and stepdad doing DIY projects around the house. She truly loved to fix things. Denise was the sweetest most genuine soul and spent her life spreading her warmth to all who she encountered.
She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Jack Moreland and her best friend, LeAnn Murphy. She is survived by her mother, Helen Moreland; her father, Ronald (Sherry) Haidet Sr; her brothers, Ronald Haidet Jr and Eric Haidet; her daughter, Miranda McNeal; her nieces and nephew, Madison, Macy, and Mac Haidet and their mother Lori; her best friends, Michele, Gina, Kristal and Leslie, LeAnn's children and many other special friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2020.