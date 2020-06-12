Denise Marie Vargo
Age 51 of Canton passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. Denise was born June 11, 1968 in Canton. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she volunteered with the food cupboard and was formerly employed by TWI where she was "Employee of the Year" at the Whipple Dale Centre in 2002-2003.
Denise participated in the Special Olympics for 40 years in the Track & Field, Bowling and Bocce divisions. She performed with the Sounds of Silence Signing Choir for seventeen years and was invited to perform at the White House for President Clinton while she was a member of the Sounds of Silence. She was also a member of Hand Prints Signing Choir. Most people will remember Denise's smile, her willingness to help anyone, her happy face and not to forget her sense of fashion! She liked everyone she met. Denise enjoyed vacations, cruises and knitting. She loved her nieces and nephews and had a special place in her heart for them. She took great delight in attending any event that they participated in.
Denise is survived by her parents, Bill "Butch" and Karen Vargo; siblings, Bill (Tracy) Vargo, Dennis (Beth) Vargo and Deidre Disman; her nieces and nephews, Patrick and Addison Disman, Alexandria, Isabella, Dillon and Jensen Vargo and her special friend of many years, Bryan Watkins.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to call Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. Denise's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Tina and Kaylea from the Hall of Fame Residential Services for the loving care and support the past few years and also for the end of life support from Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. Donations in Denise's name may be made to the Stark County Special Olympics 2950 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, OH. 44708 or to GiGi's Playhouse 4061 Bradley Cir. NW., Canton, OH. 44718. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.