Denise Marie Vargo
Denise Marie Vargo

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to call Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. We ask that you spread your arrival time between the hours listed to help avoid the initial crowd and to practice social distancing while visiting. Masks are recommended and will be provided if needed. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 330-455-0387

Published in The Repository on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
