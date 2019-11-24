Home

DENISE RENEE SOMMERS


1961 - 2019
DENISE RENEE SOMMERS Obituary
Denise Renee Sommers

age 58, of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born on July 27, 1961, she is the youngest of five daughters of Dean Sommers and Leah (Sommers) Massolini and liked to refer to herself simply as "#5". Denise resided in Louisville Ohio, Salem Ohio, and York Pennsylvania before returning to Canton, Ohio to be closer to her parents. Denise was a 1979 graduate of Salem High School and a former employee of Time Warner in Canton. She wished to be remembered as the "butterfly girl" because of her love of butterflies. Although she lived a life of difficulty and challenges, she kept her sense of humor and saw peace and freedom in the flight of the butterfly.

Denise is preceded in death by her father Dean, her step-mother Vivian, and her step-father Frank Massolini.

She is survived by her son Brian Christopher, mother Leah, sisters Cheryl (Scott) VanHorn, Lola (Tim) Conway, Ila (Dennis) Peffer, Mary Sommers, and many nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. We will miss our "butterfly girl" and pray that she has found peace at last.

According to her wishes she has been cremated and a private memorial service has been planned for the immediate family. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019
