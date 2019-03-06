Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis A. Pealy


Dennis A. Pealy
Dennis A. Pealy Obituary
Dennis A. Pealy 1970 - 2019

age 48, of Canton died Monday, March 4, 2019 in Meadow Wind Health Care Center. Born December 18, 1970 to Gary and Maureen (Dunne) Pealy. He was a Canton resident most of his life and was formerly employed in the construction and landscaping business.

Preceded in death by his mother, Maureen Pealy. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Gretchen (Miller) Pealy; his father, Gary Pealy; a sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Richard Davis; a brother, Walter Hoover Jr; several nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Brian Dunne.

A memorial gathering will be Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
