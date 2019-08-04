Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel, Green Campus
1800 Raber Road
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
DENNIS C. LEMONS


1956 - 2019
DENNIS C. LEMONS Obituary
Dennis C. Lemons

Denny Lemons, 62, was unexpectedly welcomed

into heaven on August 1, 2019. He was born September 3, 1956 in Akron to Betty Snyder and the late Charles Lemons. Denny was a 1974 graduate of Springfield High School. He enjoyed a successful

career in the insurance and pharmaceutical industries for over 30 years.

To know Denny was to love Denny. His vibrant presence lit up a room and he loved to be the life of the party. Laughter followed him everywhere thanks to his quick wit and repertoire of jokes. He never met a stranger and left a warm impression on everyone he encountered. His passions included golf, his golf league friends, Cleveland sports, and most importantly, his family. Nothing gave him more pleasure than the sparkle and gleam of joy in the eyes of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with show-stopping Christmas gifts he spent hours finding.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years and high school sweetheart, Lori; daughters, Lindsay (Brian) Zimmerman and Meredith (Alex) Soduk; grandchildren, Stella, Claire and Charlie; mother, Betty Snyder; stepmother, Hazel Lemons; sister, Shelley (Michael) Johnson; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. We will miss him more than words can say, and he will live on in our hearts forever.

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Chapel, Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Denny's name to the , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019
