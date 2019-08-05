Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel, Green Campus
1800 Raber Road
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS LEMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS C. LEMONS


1956 - 2019
Send Flowers
DENNIS C. LEMONS Obituary
Dennis C. Lemons

Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Chapel, Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Family and friends may call (TONIGHT) Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.