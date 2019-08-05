|
|
|
Dennis C. Lemons
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at The Chapel, Green Campus, 1800 Raber Road, Uniontown, Ohio 44685 with Rev. Dallas Billington officiating. Family and friends may call (TONIGHT) Monday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the church. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
SCHERMESSER
(330) 899-9107
www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019