Dennis E. Wasko
age 66, of Louisville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born July 30, 1953 in Stubenville, he was the son of the late Daniel and Edna (Wallace) Wasko. Dennis was retired from Warner Cable, was a U.S, Army Veteran, had been a member of the IOOF in Stubenville, and was a member of McKinley Lodge F&AM in Canton.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Melany L. (Mazzaferro); daughter, Stacey Wasko; and a son, Brandon Wasko; two grandsons, Isaac and Wade; and a sister, Cathy (James) Marker.
A Memorial Service will be at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020