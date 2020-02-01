Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS WASKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS E. WASKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS E. WASKO Obituary
Dennis E. Wasko

age 66, of Louisville, passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born July 30, 1953 in Stubenville, he was the son of the late Daniel and Edna (Wallace) Wasko. Dennis was retired from Warner Cable, was a U.S, Army Veteran, had been a member of the IOOF in Stubenville, and was a member of McKinley Lodge F&AM in Canton.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Melany L. (Mazzaferro); daughter, Stacey Wasko; and a son, Brandon Wasko; two grandsons, Isaac and Wade; and a sister, Cathy (James) Marker.

A Memorial Service will be at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -