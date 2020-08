Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis G Lucas



Passed away on August 12th, 2020 at home with family in Church Hill,TN. He died at the age of 63 years old.



He is survived by his daughter Sarah (Lucas) Adkins Husband Craig and Daughter Chloe His son Brian Lucas and wife Gina and family, Niece Stephanie Honaker and husband Dale and their daughter Alyssa.



Services will be held at later date and time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store