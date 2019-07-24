|
Dennis Harold Biery
Age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Louisville, Ohio on July 20, 2019. After a courageous battle with cancer, he was greeted in heaven on his father's 103rd birthday. He was born on September 24, 1943 in Alliance, Ohio; son of Harold Norman Biery and Fern Maxine Biery.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith Lynne (Koellisch) Biery. His daughter, Jennifer Lynne (Biery) Trujillo and son-in-law, David Richard Trujillo of Colo., his son, Benjamin Harold Biery and daughter-in-law, Michelle Ann Biery of Louisville, Ohio. Grandchildren, Claire Elyse Trujillo, Peyton Elizabeth Biery, and Reagan Leigh Biery. Brother, Darryl Norman (Martha) Biery of Pennsylvania and sister, Anita Biery of North Carolina.
The family will be having a private funeral service. The entire community is invited to a celebration of Dennis's life at the Louisville Eagles on Sunday July 28th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dennis will be laid to rest, beside his parents, in Union Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Biery Family Foundation that will go to support the Louisville Community and Schools, Louisville YMCA, and the United Way of Greater Stark County. The address for donations is PO Box 214, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Published in The Repository on July 24, 2019