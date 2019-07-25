|
|
|
Dennis Harold
Biery
The family will be having a private funeral service. The entire community is invited to a celebration of Dennis's life at the Louisville Eagles on Sunday July 28th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dennis will be laid to rest, beside his parents, in Union Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Biery Family Foundation that will go to support the Louisville Community and Schools, Louisville YMCA, and the United Way of Greater Stark County. The address for donations is PO Box 214, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019