Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the Louisville Eagles
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Biery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Harold Biery


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Dennis Harold Biery Obituary
Dennis Harold

Biery

The family will be having a private funeral service. The entire community is invited to a celebration of Dennis's life at the Louisville Eagles on Sunday July 28th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dennis will be laid to rest, beside his parents, in Union Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Biery Family Foundation that will go to support the Louisville Community and Schools, Louisville YMCA, and the United Way of Greater Stark County. The address for donations is PO Box 214, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel

Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.