Dennis John Coyne
Dennis John Coyne

76, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Massillon, Ohio, he was a son of the late John and Marian (Schilling) Coyne. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Maplecrest Congregation in Fort Wayne. He retired from U.S. Postal Service in 1999 after 36 years of service.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sylvia (Morrison) Coyne; children, Theresa (David) Wilson of Naperville, Ill., Shawn (Lori) Coyne of Massillon, Ohio, Kristina Hood of Fort Wayne and Candace Bowen of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Rebecca Oberlin of Massillon, Ohio; brother, Larry Coyne of Massillon, Ohio; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Madison Wilson, Dylan and Jacob Coyne, Dominic and Vincent Hood. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and William Coyne.

The family will Zoom a virtual funeral service, beginning with a video presentation at 4 p.m. and service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. To receive the Zoom link, please send e-mail to denniscoynememorial@gmail.com. The family will have a Celebration of Life Service in Massillon, Ohio later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 333 John Carlyle St., Suite 125, Alexandria, VA 22314, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com.

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 260-426-1752

Published in The Repository on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
04:00 PM
The family will Zoom a virtual funeral service, beginning with a video presentation at 4 p.m. and service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020. To receive the Zoom link, please send e-mail to denniscoynememorial@gmail.com
