Dennis K. Gibbons
age 68, of Lawrenceville GA, passed away on February 25, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. Denny worked many years as a self-employed building contractor; he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid saltwater fisherman and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Denny attended Maysville Baptist Church and knew Jesus as his Savior.
He was preceded in death by his son Shane K. Gibbons in 2018 and is survived by friend and mother of his children, Margie Gibbons; sons Dennis Gibbons Jr., Justin Gibbons, Anthony (Tracie) Gibbons; daughter-in-law Colleen Gibbons; mother JoAnn Gibbons; sisters Tawanna (Craig) Anderson, Lawanna (Kenny) Cournoyer, Vicki (Reno) Sanczel, JoAnn Gibbons; brothers Robert (Debbie) Gibbons, David (Brenda) Gibbons, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandsons, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Denny's life will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 6 p.m. at Faith Community Church (4301 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton 44709) with Rev. Elden Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019