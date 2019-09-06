|
Dennis L. Hazel
age 75 of Massillon passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was born in Massillon on Sept. 24, 1943 to the late Chester and Mildred (Braun) Hazel. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married Teri Lee Wilson on July 22, 1967.
Dennis is survived by his wife; his children, Michael Hazel, Daniel (Lisa) Hazel, Greg Hazel, Kevin (Heather) Hazel, Chris Hazel, Thomas Hazel and Tiffany (Joe) Donovan; 12 grandchildren; his sister, Katherine (Bill) Couch and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. He was preceded death by his son, David and his brothers, Donald and David.
A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday from 9-10:45 a.m. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019