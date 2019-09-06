The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hazel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Hazel


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Hazel Obituary
Dennis L. Hazel

age 75 of Massillon passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He was born in Massillon on Sept. 24, 1943 to the late Chester and Mildred (Braun) Hazel. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married Teri Lee Wilson on July 22, 1967.

Dennis is survived by his wife; his children, Michael Hazel, Daniel (Lisa) Hazel, Greg Hazel, Kevin (Heather) Hazel, Chris Hazel, Thomas Hazel and Tiffany (Joe) Donovan; 12 grandchildren; his sister, Katherine (Bill) Couch and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. He was preceded death by his son, David and his brothers, Donald and David.

A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fr. Edward Gretchko officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Monday from 9-10:45 a.m. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now