DENNIS L. JAEB
1943 - 2020
Dennis L. Jaeb

"Together Again"

76, of Hartville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born September 28, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Edmund and Deah Jaeb. Dennis graduated from Louisville High School class of 1961 and retired from Danner Press after many years of service. Dennis was a proud American and loved to watch sports especially Louisville High School sports and the Cleveland Indians. Since the passing of his beloved wife 9 years ago, he kept himself busy traveling to watch his granddaughter Jade compete in many many basketball games. He also had a love for drag racing, photography and reading and was considered a walking encyclopedia. He was member of First Christian Church and one of his greatest joys was keeping tabs on all his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; sisters, Patricia Jaeb and Mary Jaeb; brother, Lanny Jaeb. Dennis is survived by his children, Scott (Melissa) Jaeb, Rhonda (Richard Jr.) Abdulla and Elizabeth (Ryan) Hickman; six grandchildren, Brandon, Jade, Whitney, Sabrina, Kiersten and Rosie; siblings, Kenny Jaeb, Linda (Dean) Martin, Trudy (Randy) Schoonover and DeeAnn (Gene) Petroli and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 pm to 7 pm with social distancing guidelines being enforced. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Creation Museum, 2800 Bullittsburg Church Rd., Petersburg, KY 41080. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUN
4
Graveside service
Sunset Hills Burial Park
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
