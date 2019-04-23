|
|
Dennis Lee Patterson Jr. (DJ)
Age 10, son of Dennis and Barbara of Louisville, Ohio gained his Angel Wings on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends at Akron Children's Hospital after a 14 month courageous battle with cancer.
D.J. is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl Patterson and Bill Mackey; Aunt Debbie Huntsman; cousins, Elijah Mayle, Lilly Huntsman and Brent Doublin. In addition to his parents, D.J. is survived by his grandmothers, Sheran Kennedy of Louisville, Ohio and Stella Mackey of East Canton, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Carl (Donna) Patterson of Massillon, Ohio, Tina (Rob) Hooper of Louisville, Ohio, Lisa (Dan) Mayle of Canton, Ohio, Tracy (Brian) Cummings of Beach City, Ohio, David Mackey of East Canton, Ohio, Brandon (Somer) Patterson and Veronica (Abel) Correa all of Ariz. Several cousins and second cousins. He is also survived by his two cats, Oreo and Goldie who will miss him dearly. Family and friends was important to D.J. and he touched the hearts of many. D.J. enjoyed playing soccer, football and basketball, playing board games and just spending time with his friends and family. When he wasn't doing this he was inside playing Fortnite with his buddies on the XBox. He gave true meaning to the word HERO these past 14 months. No matter what was going on with him, he would always carry a beautiful smile. That smile will never be forgotten and will be remembered in the hearts of many. Dennie and Barb would like to send a huge thank you to all the nurses and doctors that took part in caring for D.J. these past 14 months. Especially the nurses on 5600 at Akron Children's Hospital. He loved each and every one of them.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Louisville Baptist Temple with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday evening and 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. DJ will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019