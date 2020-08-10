Dennis Lee Simmons



age 68, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born in Canton on February 13, 1952 to the late Samuel J. and Alberta (Cole) Simmons. He worked at and retired from Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio. He was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church. He was an avid golfer and loved NASCAR.



He is survived by his children: Dennis II (Shannon) Simmons, Tabitha (Bryan) Decker all of Sebring; grandsons: Austin and Codey Wagner, Aaron and Joshua Simmons; siblings: Larry (Janet) Simmons, Ellen (Maureen Buckel) Simmons, Keith Simmons; mother of his children and friend, Kathy Butler; and many other friends and relatives. Preceded in death by friend, Joan Roberts.



Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 PM at Bethany Mennonite Church. Funeral services are Graveside Friday 10:30 AM at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Pastor Matt Zook officiating.



Arnold, 330-877-9364



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store