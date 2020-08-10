1/1
DENNIS LEE SIMMONS
1952 - 2020
Dennis Lee Simmons

age 68, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born in Canton on February 13, 1952 to the late Samuel J. and Alberta (Cole) Simmons. He worked at and retired from Republic Steel in Canton, Ohio. He was a member of Bethany Mennonite Church. He was an avid golfer and loved NASCAR.

He is survived by his children: Dennis II (Shannon) Simmons, Tabitha (Bryan) Decker all of Sebring; grandsons: Austin and Codey Wagner, Aaron and Joshua Simmons; siblings: Larry (Janet) Simmons, Ellen (Maureen Buckel) Simmons, Keith Simmons; mother of his children and friend, Kathy Butler; and many other friends and relatives. Preceded in death by friend, Joan Roberts.

Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 PM at Bethany Mennonite Church. Funeral services are Graveside Friday 10:30 AM at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Pastor Matt Zook officiating.

Arnold, 330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethany Mennonite Church
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
A GREAT CO-WORKER AND FRIEND...WILL MISS YOU BUDDY
MARK KELLER
Friend
August 9, 2020
To a great friend and co_ worker for many and many years . We share a lot of fun trip to Myrtle Beach golfing . I will miss my good friend.
Bill Zorbas
Friend
