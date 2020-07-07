Dennis M. Large
Age 66 of Canton died unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. Dennis was born in Canton, Ohio to Julie and Bruce Large on July 25, 1953. He graduated from Perry High School in 1971. He married Linda (Loomis) on February 25, 1972. He worked for over 40 years at Fresh Mark, Inc., retiring only two short years ago. Dennis is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. Dennis' sense of humor and large personality led to him making friends everywhere he went. He was always quick to lend a helping hand with his fix-anything skills. He was a loyal Browns fan, an avid golfer, an experienced boater, and enjoyed fishing during the winters in Florida. He worked hard to create a wonderful life for his wife and children and devoted much of his time to his granddaughters.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his children, Miranda (Eric) McKimm and Justin (Tracy) Large; his three adoring granddaughters, Reagan, Kerrigan, and Ainsley; his sister, Christine Hawkins, his brothers, Patrick, Timothy, Terrence, and Shawn; and his mother, Julie. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce, and his grandparents.
Visitation will be private and closed to family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
