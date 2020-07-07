1/1
Dennis M. Large
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis M. Large

Age 66 of Canton died unexpectedly on July 2, 2020. Dennis was born in Canton, Ohio to Julie and Bruce Large on July 25, 1953. He graduated from Perry High School in 1971. He married Linda (Loomis) on February 25, 1972. He worked for over 40 years at Fresh Mark, Inc., retiring only two short years ago. Dennis is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. Dennis' sense of humor and large personality led to him making friends everywhere he went. He was always quick to lend a helping hand with his fix-anything skills. He was a loyal Browns fan, an avid golfer, an experienced boater, and enjoyed fishing during the winters in Florida. He worked hard to create a wonderful life for his wife and children and devoted much of his time to his granddaughters.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his children, Miranda (Eric) McKimm and Justin (Tracy) Large; his three adoring granddaughters, Reagan, Kerrigan, and Ainsley; his sister, Christine Hawkins, his brothers, Patrick, Timothy, Terrence, and Shawn; and his mother, Julie. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce, and his grandparents.

Visitation will be private and closed to family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

Massillon, Ohio

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved