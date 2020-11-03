Dennis "Mac" McDermott
known by most as "Mac", of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Florida Medical Center.
Mac was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Evelyn McDermott, and brother, Randy McDermott. He is survived by his sister, Vicki McDermott; son Brian (Danielle) and grandson Walter McDermott; nephew Shane Mazon (Angie Bates) and grandnephew Shane Mazon (Morgan Nicolino); niece Lydia McDermott (Michael Ensor) and grandnephews Finn, Sawyer, and Thatcher.
Born on March 13, 1948, in Canton, OH, Mac graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School, where he played football. After that, he attended Kent State University. A proud veteran, Mac served his country with honor as a medic in the Vietnam War. Shortly after finishing his tour of duty, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, where he worked in and managed nightclubs. In his free time he enjoyed Westerns, Motown, and dining with family and close friends. Known for his infectious smile and kind soul, Mac also leaves behind a wealth of friends he met through his years in South Florida. His heart was filled to the brim with love for his family and friends, sparing no one along the way.
In place of flowers or cards, his family has requested donating in his memory to St. Jude's Hospital, one of the many places he volunteered. http://giftfunds.stjude.org/macmcdermott