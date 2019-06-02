|
|
Dennis O. Jellel
59 of Bradenton,Fla., passed away peacefully Saturday April 27th 2019 in Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch. Dennis was born in Canton, Ohio to Jean Burris Jellel and the late Edward Jellel. Dennis was a long distance truck driver. He liked to work on motorcycles but LOVED to ride.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. David Jellel; and brother-in-law, Jim Williams. Survivors include his son and best friend, Jack Edward Jellel; Jack's mom, Nancy Timberlake; brothers, Robert Jellel (Debbie) of Texas, Douglas Jellel (Sharon) of Ohio; sisters, Linda Steed (Dane) of Ohio, Phyllis Sperling (Jack) of Florida, Brenda Williams of N.Carolina. We Love you Dennis and miss you very much. R.I.P. and Ride on! Arrangements were intrusted to Griffth Cline Funeral Home/Moore Crematory.
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019