Dennis R. Murnane



April 14, 1959 – April 13, 2020



In Loving Memory of our Brother, Uncle, Friend. Denny passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 after years of fighting his disabilities. Denny loved his "girls" more than they will ever know, his wife Cathie and daughters Mikayla, Beth and Allison. Always protecting, defending, Loving! Tough on the outside but with the biggest heart inside, always meaning well and with lots of opinions – good ones of course, his memory and spirit will live on forever with his family. Denny loved getting to be a big kid whenever he had the chance – oh the fireworks in the back yard or better yet, in the middle of the neighborhood streets! Denny loved fast bikes and paid the price for that many times – but boy did he have fun! Although he didn't carry a sign, Denny loved Jesus and is finally at home with Him; pain free and at peace – we are sure he is also busy catching up with Mom, Dad, Bonnie, Peggy, Matt, Molly and Mary –though he might be getting a lecture or two from Dad about firework's safety! Denny loved Nick and Juanita, Luke, his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends! We love you Denny and we are so very sorry that we could not be with you as you left this world to go to your real HOME with your SAVIOR, Jesus Christ. PEACE TO YOU BROTHER - Love, Mike, Wendy, Kevin, Jane, Joe, Laura, Kitty, Craig, Terri, Brian, John, Cynthia, Tricia, Robbie and his favorite brother's wife Sandi! "May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit" Romans 15:13 NIV



