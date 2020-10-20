Dennis Siber



79, of North Canton passed away on Oct. 5. He was born on Dec. 9, 1940 in Canton to the late Charles and Alice (Organish) Siber. He was a graduate of McKinley High School. He retired from The Hoover Company in 2001.



He will be missed by his daughter, Kim (Ellis) Parish; son, Charles; step son, Dutch (Brenda) Seaborn; granddaughters, Sarah, Hannah; brother, Ronald (Andrea) DiFrancesco and sister, Deborah (Ronald) Sirotock.



A private graveside service will be held on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg.



