Dennis Siber
1940 - 2020
Dennis Siber

79, of North Canton passed away on Oct. 5. He was born on Dec. 9, 1940 in Canton to the late Charles and Alice (Organish) Siber. He was a graduate of McKinley High School. He retired from The Hoover Company in 2001.

He will be missed by his daughter, Kim (Ellis) Parish; son, Charles; step son, Dutch (Brenda) Seaborn; granddaughters, Sarah, Hannah; brother, Ronald (Andrea) DiFrancesco and sister, Deborah (Ronald) Sirotock.

A private graveside service will be held on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at Sandy Valley Cemetery in Waynesburg.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sandy Valley Cemetery
