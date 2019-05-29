Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation

Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Service

Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019

12:00 PM
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
DENNIS W. MULLINS


DENNIS W. MULLINS
Dennis W. Mullins

66, of Canton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born November 21, 1952 in Clintwood, VA., to the late Ervin and Gracie Mullins. Dennis

attended Village Baptist Temple. He loved the Lord, his beloved Jody, family, reading and going to the ocean.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jody; son, Paul Paumier; grandson, Mike (Ricci) Paumier and two great grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn (Thomas) Beers, Janet (John) Grindstaff, Lee Ann Prysock, Trula Mullins and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 12pm with services to follow at 12pm with Pastor Phil Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
