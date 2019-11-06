|
|
Denny Fordyce, Jr
age 99, of Canton, passed away Monday evening, November 4, 2019. He was born May 23, 1920 in Whitley Township, Greene County, PA to the late Denny and Martha (Ferrell) Fordyce, Sr. Denny earned a degree in Engineering from Iowa State College. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 31 years. He served as a 1st Lt. in the US Army/Air Force as navigator, completing 57 missions in the South Pacific. Denny was an Elder Emeritus at First Presbyterian Church in Barberton, Ohio, and was a Master Mason in the Barberton Masonic Lodge #750.
He is survived by his daughters, Gerry F. Drackett and Barbara L. Fordyce; son-in-law, Mark V. Casper; grandchildren, Elizabeth D. (Mike) Stephens, Mark V. Casper, Jr., Meredith (Jordan Nance) Casper, and Clayton Casper; great- grandchildren, Alexander and Michael Stephens, and Keziah Casper Nance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian B. Fordyce, and grandson, Jonathan F. Drackett.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019