Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for Denny Fordyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denny Fordyce Jr.


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denny Fordyce Jr. Obituary
Denny Fordyce, Jr

age 99, of Canton, passed away Monday evening, November 4, 2019. He was born May 23, 1920 in Whitley Township, Greene County, PA to the late Denny and Martha (Ferrell) Fordyce, Sr. Denny earned a degree in Engineering from Iowa State College. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. for 31 years. He served as a 1st Lt. in the US Army/Air Force as navigator, completing 57 missions in the South Pacific. Denny was an Elder Emeritus at First Presbyterian Church in Barberton, Ohio, and was a Master Mason in the Barberton Masonic Lodge #750.

He is survived by his daughters, Gerry F. Drackett and Barbara L. Fordyce; son-in-law, Mark V. Casper; grandchildren, Elizabeth D. (Mike) Stephens, Mark V. Casper, Jr., Meredith (Jordan Nance) Casper, and Clayton Casper; great- grandchildren, Alexander and Michael Stephens, and Keziah Casper Nance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian B. Fordyce, and grandson, Jonathan F. Drackett.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -