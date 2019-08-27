The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Denzil Lawson


1931 - 2019
Denzil Lawson Obituary
Denzil Lawson

88, of Navarre, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Grantsville, WV on February 26, 1931 to the late John and Zanna (Tucker) Lawson. He retired from the former Washington Steel in Massillon and was the founder and pastor of the Community Full Gospel Church of Harmon for 30 years. He was a US Marine Corp veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters. Denzil is survived by his loving wife, Connie Lawson, whom he married on August 18, 1967; three children, Darrel (Tammy) Lawson, Kris Lawson and Sandra Lende; granddaughters, Megan, Chelsea and Michelle; sisters, Cleo Newell and Helen Cottrill.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Rev. Jerry Justice officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from noon-2 p.m. prior to services.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019
