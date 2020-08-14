Denzil Lee Piggott



left this world peacefully, Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the care of St. Luke Lutheran Community of North Canton under the care of Aultman Hospice. Denzil was born February 20, 1933 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Denzil was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Virginia N. Hosmer Piggott, his parents and sister and brother.



He is survived by his children: Charlene (David) Harbert, Brian (Cheryl) Piggott, Janet (Warder) McCord, stepson Larry (Kelly) Hosmer, stepdaughters Jane (Brent) Reifsnyder, Susan Parker, and Jill (John Harris) Hosmer. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Denzil worked for Tyson Roller Bearing in Massillon for 30 years and retired in 1985.



Per Denzil's request, there will be no memorial service. He will be cremated through the Neptune Society.



Neptune Society,



216-573-0852



