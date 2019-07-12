|
Wayne McIntire
Denzil Wayne McIntire, age 83, of North Canton, Ohio, formerly of Bingamon, W.Va., passed away on July 7, 2019 at the Aultman Hospice Compassionate Care Center. He was born June 17, 1936 in Bingamon, the son of the late Willis and Nelia (Miller) McIntire. After graduating from High School, Wayne served in the United States Marine Corp. Wayne then moved to Ohio in 1955 and married his wife of 57 years, Bernadine (Sharp) McIntire who preceded him in death in 2013. Wayne was a proud member of the American Legion since 1956. He was also a member of the Canton Baptist Temple in Canton, Ohio.
Having had a wider concern about the well-being of all animals, Wayne was a friend to them all. He had a deep bond with them. Wayne was a very hardworking man. He worked for J.J. Rockwell in Enterprise in his early years as a farmer. Then Wayne's hard work led him to a job as a foreman for Republic Steel which allowed him to have a hand in creating the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the Challenger Space Shuttle. He also loved to work with timber.
Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Darlene McIntire of Virginia and her companion, Eric VanKeulen and Rita Hupp of Canton, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Betty McIntire of Monongah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wife and his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by one brother, Dale McIntire; and one sister, Ruth Heflin. Wayne is also survived by his extended family, which include his loving companion, Anita Henry; three great-grandchildren, Izabella, Alivia and Elenah; and grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Dorsey Funeral Home, 701 South Pike Street, Shinnston, WV 26431, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Huckins officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to dorseyfuneralhome.com. Dorsey Funeral Home is honored to assist the McIntire family.
