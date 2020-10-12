Derek Todd VanSickle
age 34, died suddenly on Friday. Born in Wooster, he had lived in Canton most of his life. Derek was a 2004 graduate of Hoover High School and was employed by Wooster Motor Ways. He was devoted to his family and friends and an avid Ohio State fan.
Survived by his wife, Lindsey (Fisher) VanSickle, daughter, Milla Jane VanSickle, son, Desmond Todd VanSickle, mother, Kim (Larry Shockey) Fletcher, father, Camaron VanSickle, grandfather, Floyd VanSickle, sister, Rochelle (Chad) Nicholson, brothers, Joshua VanSickle and Zachary Clark, and he loved all his family and was especially devoted to his nieces and nephews, Jorgia, Joshua, Ryan H., Ryan J., Nolan and Lucille.
Memorial service will be Wednesday at 3 pm. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Chris Young officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his family to aid in the care of his children. The family asks if you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out for help. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)