Derik Kridler
Derik Kridler

Friends may call on the family at Reed's Funeral Home (801 Pittsburg Ave NW, NORTH CANTON) on Monday October 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on October 6th, 2020 with private services to follow, officiated by Pastor Dave Short. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to For Paws Animal Project for abandoned and severely injured homeless pets, C/O Blue Cross Animal Hospital in memory of Derik Kridler, 1396 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720 or call 330-494-0611. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2020.
