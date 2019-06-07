|
|
Dewayne Jackson Jr. (Jack)
Son of Willie and Natalie Williams was born April 3, 1999 in Canton, Ohio and departed this life on May 31, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Metro Hospital. Dewayne lived in Canton and attended Canton McKinley High School. Dewayne grew up playing basketball and football in local sport leagues. Dewayne was one of a kind with a loving and funny personality. He loved to joke around and be around his friends and family playing games and listening to music. He was loved and adored by all who knew him. Dewayne worked multiple jobs in his young life and was currently employed at Shearers.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Algie and Henri Lou Burt and niece, Da'leigh Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Willie and Natalie Williams; sisters, Dayonna Jackson and Amiyah Minor; brother, Daviar Jackson; grandparents, Algernon and Ruth Torrence; Freddie and Marsha Frazier; godmother, Shawna Snell; several aunts, uncles and cousins; four special cousins, Lathan Anderson, Shakier Anderson, TreVonne Pounds and Tiyriesa Pounds; special friend, Shanarius Gooden and several close friends he considered brothers and sisters.
Calling hours Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1800 East Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Elder Tate officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel (330-477-6721) Family and friends will be received at 1314 Spring Ave. NE Canton, OH 44705 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 7, 2019