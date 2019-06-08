Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
1800 East Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church,
1800 East Tuscarawas St.
Canton, OH
View Map
Dewayne (Jack) Jackson Jr.
1999 - 2019


1999 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dewayne (Jack) Jackson Jr. Obituary
Dewayne

Jackson Jr. (Jack)

Calling hours Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1800 East Tuscarawas St. Canton, Ohio from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Elder Tate officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel (330-477-6721)

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 8, 2019
