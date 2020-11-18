Diana J. CramerAge 62 of Canton died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in her home following a brief illness. Born July 17, 1958 in Canton, Ohio to Edward and Shirley (Metz) Thompson. She was a life resident of Canton. Diana was the retired co-owner/ operator of T-N-T Hair Design.Preceded in death by her father, Edward "Bud" Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jim Cramer; her mother, Shirley Thompson; a brother and sister-in-law, Bret and Patti Thompson; one uncle, Rick (Lesa) Metz; one aunt, Sandy Metz; a niece and nephew that were very special to Diana, Jeremy Thompson and Hailey Thompson.A graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Sandyville.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525