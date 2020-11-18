1/1
Diana J. Cramer
1958 - 2020
Diana J. Cramer

Age 62 of Canton died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 in her home following a brief illness. Born July 17, 1958 in Canton, Ohio to Edward and Shirley (Metz) Thompson. She was a life resident of Canton. Diana was the retired co-owner/ operator of T-N-T Hair Design.

Preceded in death by her father, Edward "Bud" Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Jim Cramer; her mother, Shirley Thompson; a brother and sister-in-law, Bret and Patti Thompson; one uncle, Rick (Lesa) Metz; one aunt, Sandy Metz; a niece and nephew that were very special to Diana, Jeremy Thompson and Hailey Thompson.

A graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Sandyville.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
