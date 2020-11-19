Diana Jeanne Quillen
Nov. 5, 1941 - Nov. 17, 2020
79, of East Canton and Wintersville, passed peacefully at home in the presence of her children after a valiant battle with leukemia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosemarie Mitchell and Clarence Murphy; her sister, Judy Scott, and the love of her life, Bob Amato. She is survived by her four children, Kelly Hill, Clint (Ann) Quillen, Kathleen (Chas) Thomas, Christine (Lars) Ensign; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two nephews, and many other dear relatives and friends. She was anticipating the arrival of two more great-grandchildren in the coming months. She was the proud matriarch of a growing five-generation family.
Diana retired from the Ford Motor Company where she worked as an electrician. She was an active member of the Wintersville United Methodist Church where her son, Rev. Dr. Clint Quillen, is the pastor. Throughout her life, Diana loved playing games and having adventures. From hitting it over the fence in a softball game to playing in the World Series of Poker to leading hours-long family game nights, Diana was fun-loving to the end. She was always ready for the next adventure: she travelled the world, went white-water rafting and rode the Millennium at Cedar point with her great-grandson weeks before her leukemia diagnosis. She lived life to the fullest. She was a fierce and faithful advocate for her friends and family. Her generosity, forgiveness and industriousness were an example to everyone who knew her. She was happiest when she was being of service to those she loved. She leaves a legacy of hard work, loyalty and love.
