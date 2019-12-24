Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
Diana L. Cottrell

Diana L. Cottrell Obituary
Diana L. Cottrell

70 of Beach City, passed away Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born at Lockwood, Nicholas County W. Va., the daughter of the late James Harry and Rita Fern Simpson Skaggs. She had been employed by many local businesses. Diana was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Wilmot.

She was preceded by her husband Maynard Pal Cottrell, Dec. 15, 2019. Surviving are her children; Jeffrey Allen Cottrell, Millersburg, Cheryl Faye Marthey and Christina Ann Cottrill both of Beach City, Five grandchildren and one great grandchild; one brother James Harry Skaggs of Corbin, Ky.

Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave. S.E., Beach City. West Virginia call with be held from 12 to 2 p.m. in Wilson-Shambliln-Smith Funeral Home, 154 Main St., Clay W. Va. with burial at Sunset Cemetery.

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
