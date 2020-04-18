|
Diana Lynn Cook
age 74 of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Woodlawn on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Diana was born in Canton, Ohio on Sept. 20, 1945 to Lewis and Betty (Estep) McIntyre. Diana worked as a teacher's aide with the Brown Local School District. She was a former truck driver and an avid flea marketer.
Diana is survived by a daughter, Tammy (fiance' Joe Oliver) McCort of Canton; three sons, Toby (girlfriend Bobbie Wisenburg) Cook of Canton, Tracy (fiance' Mary Jean Short) Cook of Midvale, and Terry (Belinda) Cook of Malvern; grandchildren, Matthew of Perry Township, Venetia and Nathan Bohn of Malvern, and Sarah of Malvern; five great-grandchildren, Bentley Bohn, Grayson Bohn, Riley Bohn who is due on April 30th, Jaxson, and Jose; three brothers: Lewis McIntyre of Canton, Greg McIntrye of San Antonio, Texas, and Darrell McIntyre of Canton; and one sister, Pam Bartlett of Canton. In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Wade, and a brother, Bill McIntyre.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2020