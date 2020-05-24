Diana (Dee) Marie GrecoAge 55, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born February 10, 1965 in Alliance, Ohio. Dee graduated from West Liberty University with a degree in Dental Hygiene. She spent her entire 32-year career working at the same location in Minerva, Ohio for Drs. Libby, Gade and Dowell. Dee loved spending time with her family and especially loved her nieces and nephews. She was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nascar. Dee enjoyed traveling to see live country music concerts. She also loved the holidays, especially Christmas.She is survived by her mother, Ann Greco; her brothers, Mark (Andrea), Greg, Joe (Molly) and Mike (Brad) Greco; seven nieces and nephews, Danae, Daniel, Alexis, Lauren, Connor, Gunnar and Griffan. Dee was preceded in death by her father, Carmen Greco.As per Dee's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left atStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414