Diana (Capestrain) Rovira 1951-2019
67, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, at Continuing Health Care of Cuyahoga Falls. She was born September 13,1951 in Canton to the late Raymond and Odette Capestrain.
She is survived by her sisters, Paulette Capestrain of Concord, Calf., and Patricia Macha (Frank) of Fort Myers, Fla. and brothers, Raymond Capestrain (Anne) of Springfield, Ill. and Daniel (Missy) Capestrain of Canton. Also survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Kent State University. She was a retired licensed social worker who loved helping people. She loved singing, cooking, and making people happy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. The family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019