Diana (Capestrain) Rovira
1951 - 2019
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. The family request that donations be made to the Humane Society of Stark County, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019
