Diane A. Midcap Frantz
Age 61, of Canton, passed away Saturday May 23, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born November 9, 1958 in Clarksburg, W.Va. to Earl and Hildred (McCray) Midcap. Diane was employed by the M.K. Morse Company for six years and was a member of The Club.
She is preceded in death by her father, Earl Midcap; two brothers, Michael Midcap and Earl Midcap Jr.; one aunt, Gertrude McCray. Diane is survived by her son, Donald W. Ickes II; her mother, Hildred McCray; two brothers, Dana (Laura) McCray and Brett Midcap; one sister, Rebecca Wolforth; her husband, Donald Frantz; several nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.