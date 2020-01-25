Home

Diane Elaine Hill


1935 - 2019
Diane Elaine Hill Obituary
Diane Elaine Hill

born on May 9, 1935, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2019. She is greatly loved and deeply missed by her five children; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is remembered for her loving kindness and nurturing to all of her family. Diane was a creative and gifted watercolour artist. She is remembered for her faith in Jesus, her generosity to people in need. For years she served in a soup kitchen feeding the homeless, and often was a caregiver for friends and family.

John 14:1-6

Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020
