Diane Elaine Hill
born on May 9, 1935, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2019. She is greatly loved and deeply missed by her five children; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is remembered for her loving kindness and nurturing to all of her family. Diane was a creative and gifted watercolour artist. She is remembered for her faith in Jesus, her generosity to people in need. For years she served in a soup kitchen feeding the homeless, and often was a caregiver for friends and family.
John 14:1-6
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 25, 2020