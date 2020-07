Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Diane's life story with friends and family

Share Diane's life story with friends and family





Knippenberg



Calling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and an hour prior to services Saturday (10-11). Funeral services are Saturday 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.



Arnold 330-877-9364



www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

DianeKnippenbergCalling hours are Friday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and an hour prior to services Saturday (10-11). Funeral services are Saturday 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery.Arnold 330-877-9364

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store